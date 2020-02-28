CITY OF SOUTH FULTON (CBS46)—The city of South Fulton police are trying to find the person who a man.
The shooting happened just before midnight on Thursday.
Police said a man was shot at the Evergreen Terrace Apartments on South Fulton Parkway and then drove to the Shell gas station on Lynmark Way.
Moments later, the man was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition.
Police said they do not have a motive for the shooting and police were not able to interview the victim because he was in surgery.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
