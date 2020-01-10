ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the person who shot a man early Friday morning.
The shooting happened just after midnight on Jones Avenue in northwest Atlanta.
Police said they responded to a person shot call and found a man shot twice in the head and once in the back.
The man was transported to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Police said they do not have any information on the person who did the shooting, however the victim got into a verbal dispute with someone prior to the shooting.
Officers are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.