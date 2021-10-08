ATLANTA (CBS36) — Gwinnett County police are investigating a shooting that wounded one person, leaving them with non-life-threatening injuries.
Just after 1:30 a.m., GCPD responded to reports of shots fired in the area of 3350 Buford Drive. Police say the victim had already sustained a gunshot wound to the leg when officers were en route. Upon arrival, officers saw and heard gunshots and returned fire.
The officers on scene and shooter were not injured, says GCPD. The victim, a man, was taken to the hospital for further treatment.
He just gave me new information… says two guys who knew each other started arguing. That led to the shooting and this man who wasn’t involved got shot on the leg.— Sabrina Silva (@SabSilv) October 8, 2021
Police are still looking for those two guys.
The shooter remains at-large. GCPD Homicide Unit is currently investigating.
Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of those involved to come forward. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) with any helpful information. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.