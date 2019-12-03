ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are trying to track down the person who fired shots at an apartment.
The shots were fired on Tuesday, just after 1 a.m. , at an apartment building near the 500 block of Magnolia Street in Northwest Atlanta.
Police said a person inside the apartment who cut their foot on broken glass was treated at the scene with minor injuries.
The people who live inside of the apartment told police they are not sure why their apartment was targeted, according to police.
The Crime Scene Unit was called to the scene, and they are working to determine how many shots were fired.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
