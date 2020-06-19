ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the person who shot a man Thursday night.
The shooting happened near the 1000 block of Lee Street, according to a statement from Atlanta police.
Officers wrote units responded to a person shot call and located a man who had been shot.
The man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
Police have not released any details surrounding the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) .
