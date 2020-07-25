ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police said the body of a woman was found on the 300 block of West Peachtree Street around 10:30 p.m. Friday night.
Investigators said the initial call came in as a person down call, but when officers arrived they found the body with injuries to the head. APD said they were still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the woman's death.
Police are looking for a man who left the scene in the woman's vehicle, a 2011 Toyota Camry with Georgia license plate CDC8357.
