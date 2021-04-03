Atlanta Police Department responded to a deadly hit-and-run early Saturday morning.
It happened near the Lindbergh City Center on Piedmont Road and Main Street.
A police spokesperson said detectives are looking for a man in his 20s who may be driving a SUV or pick-up type car.
Investigators are looking at video to get a better description of the vehicle, police said.
This is a developing story stay with CBS 46 for updates.
