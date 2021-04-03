Fatal hit and run

Deadly hit-and-run early Saturday morning, suspect on the run.

 Lawrence Coleman

Atlanta Police Department responded to a deadly hit-and-run early Saturday morning.

It happened near the Lindbergh City Center on Piedmont Road and Main Street.

A police spokesperson said detectives are looking for a man in his 20s who may be driving a SUV or pick-up type car.

Investigators are looking at video to get a better description of the vehicle, police said.

This is a developing story stay with CBS 46 for updates.

