ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Atlanta detectives are working to track down the persons who fatally shot a man early Tuesday morning in Southwest Atlanta.
The shooting happened near the 700 block of McDaniel Street, just before 2 a.m. at the Heritage Station apartment complex.
Police say when they arrived on the scene, officers located a man trying to help his friend who had been shot. The victim’s friend told police he and his friend were in the parking garage, and a group of males approached them and started shooting
Police have not released any suspect information or a motive.
Anyone who may have seen or heard something is being asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
