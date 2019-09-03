DeKalb County police are investigating a person shot in un-incorporated DeKalb County.
The shooting happened early Tuesday morning near the 1200 block of Lawndale Court.
Police have not released the victim’s condition or what prompted the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)
