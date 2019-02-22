Atlanta, GA (CBS46) Police are looking for a man who prompted a SWAT situation at an apartment in southwest Atlanta late Thursday night.
The incident unfolded around 9:30 p.m. at the Park at Greenbriar apartments on Continental Colony Parkway.
Police received a call about a man with a weapon at the complex. When officers arrived on scene, they saw the suspect fire two gunshots at his girlfriend's vehicle.
The woman was not inside and no one was hurt.
Police say the man was distraught about recently losing his job. Several residents were evacuated for a short time but they're all being allowed to return home.
If you have any information on the suspect's whereabouts, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.