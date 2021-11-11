BUFORD, Ga. (CBS46) – Gwinnett County police are seeking the public’s help in tracking down a bank robber.
The initial robbery happened on Nov. 3 at BB&T in Gwinnett County. The armed robber entered the bank, gave a note to the teller, and demanded money.
Several days later, the same suspected robber entered another BB&T bank in the area and again showed the teller a note demanding money. Police say no handgun was seen during this robbery.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit here. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
