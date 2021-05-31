Police searching for suspects in Cobb County school vandalism

MARIETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Officials found a Cobb County school vandalized Friday morning with explicit images and phrases spray painted across buildings. The football team's fieldhouse saw the worse of the graffiti.
Maintenance crews began scrubbing what they could off the walls at Walton High School that same day. But stains Monday still show vandalism. After the Walton Raiders Football team posted about it on Facebook,
parents and alumni offered services and donations, so the team does not foot the bill.
"You know, you wonder who did this, why would somebody do this," Daniel Brunner questioned. "I don't know."
The cleaning cans are still there and for Brunner the disappointment lingers around too.
The coach found the damage Friday which included drawings of male genitals and expletives.
"I'm going to focus on the 130 boys we have in our program and try to make sure they don't make those kinds of decisions and ruin their future or make decisions that will hurt other people," he said.
The Raiders team knows all about overcoming challenges this past year. Brunner recalled how some players battled covid and some others struggled with school. It's why the coach feels the fieldhouse is more than property. It's been home to encouragement for youth who need it most. The team is hurt by the vandalism.
"We're trying to serve them in the right way so having to spend money to fix this is not really what we wanted to be doing."
They estimate the damage at thousands of dollars which could potentially come from a budget already exhausted from facility upgrades, Brunner told CBS46. Now, with many people offering help, he says his team can focus on the field as they train during this off season.
As for the unknown suspects, Brunner believes they should take a page out of his playbook.
"We give our kids an accountability card and we make a decision of what's best for my future, my family, and my teammates. And that's one thing I want them to carry with them." He continued, "but had these fellas, or whoever took part that night had that card, maybe they wouldn't have made that decision."
CBS46 reached out to the district for an official statement on the investigation, we are still waiting for a response.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.