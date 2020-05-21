ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are looking for two men who police said shot a man over a parking space dispute.
According to Atlanta police, officers arrived at the Food Mart at the 3700 block of Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.
Police located a 33-year-old man who was shot three times. The man was shot in the hip, leg, and thigh.
Paramedics rushed the man to Grady Memorial Hospital where he was listed with non-life-threatening injuries.
According to police, the victim got into an argument with two men over a parking spot.
The two suspects then fired at least 18 rounds at the victim, police said.
The suspects, described by police as men in their mid-twenties, left the scene in a newer model Dodge Ram.
A police spokesperson said detectives have “good leads” and they have surveillance video of the shooting.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
