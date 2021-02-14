Gwinnett County police said they are searching for a teenager accused of fatally shooting a 20-year-old woman.
On Sunday afternoon, police responded to a person shot call on Uniwattee Trail at the intersection of Mountain Ash Court.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found Faith Burns, 20, of Loganville, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Burns later died at a local hospital.
After speaking with witnesses and processing evidence, police said they took out a warrant for Damia Mitchell, 17, of Snellville, for the fatal shooting.
A Gwinnett County police spokesperson said Burns and Mitchell knew each other and had a domestic altercation before the shooting.
Police said multiple people were present when the shooting happened.
Michell is charged with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm by a person under 18.
Anyone who may have heard or seen the shooting is asked to call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300, or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
