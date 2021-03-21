Douglas County deputies are asking for the public’s help in tracking down a teen who deputies said shot a man in Lithia Springs.
According to a sheriff spokesperson, on March 16, deputies responded to Silver Way to investigate reports of a vehicle crash and shots fired.
When deputies arrived, they found Melvin Porter, 21, dead in the driver’s seat of a minivan. Deputies said the vehicle left the roadway and stopped behind a residence.
Investigators reportedly followed leads, canvassed the neighborhood, and conducted interviews.
“According to eyewitnesses and with the assistance of home surveillance videos, 17-year-old, Nathanael Michael Searcy, was identified as the individual who shot and killed Melvin Porter”, a sheriff spokesperson said.
Multiple search warrants have been executed, and two men who police said were at the scene and are associates of Searcy have been arrested.
Anyone with information on Searcy’s whereabouts is asked to contact police.
