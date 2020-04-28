ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to determine who beat up a man in southwest Atlanta.
The assault happened around 1 a.m. near the 200 block of Peyton Place.
According to police, someone called 9-1-1 reporting a person shot.
When officers arrived, they located a badly beaten man in a yard.
The 61-year-old man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said they do not have a motive for the assault, and they are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stopper at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.