ATLANTA (CBS46)--Atlanta police are working to find the person who fired several rounds in a southwest Atlanta neighborhood.
Police responded to the shots fired call in the area of the 1500 block of Pinehurst Drive in southwest Atlanta.
The call came in just after 2 a.m. on Wednesday.
A police spokesperson said someone fired several rounds, striking a home.
There were no injuries and one adult was home at the time of the shooting.
The home's occupant told police he was not sure why the shots were fired.
Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.