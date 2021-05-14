ATLNATA (CBS46)—A man driving on a major Atlanta highway was shot during a road rage incident.
According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened Friday after 1:00 a.m. on I-20W the I-285 on-ramp in Fulton County.
The driver told police another vehicle pulled up and fired several shots.
The man was shot in the stomach; however, he was able to drive to the Burger King on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway near I-285. There were four other women passengers in the car who were not injured.
The man was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital in an unknow condition.
In April, CBS46 reported on a man who was shot on I-20 near the downtown connector.
In another road rage shooting, CBS46 reported on a woman shot during another road rage shooting near Mercedes Benz Stadium.
Atlanta police are asking anyone with information on any of the shootings to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
