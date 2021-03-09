Police are searching for two patients who walked away from a Clayton County behavioral facility and are believed to be without their medication.
Clayton County Police say Michael Nwachukwu, 28, and Jerry Barnes, 48, walked away from the Riverwoods Behavioral Health Facility in Riverdale around 7:15 p.m. Monday night. A Mattie's Call has been issued for both men.
Nwachuku is diagnosed as stands 6’3” and weighs 267 pounds. He has a bald head, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a denim colored, long sleeve shirt with blue sweatpants.
Barnes is diagnosed with bi-polar disorder and manic depression. He stands 5'8" tall and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, grey sweatpants and he was without socks and shoes.
If you have any information, please contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.