Dallas, GA (CBS46) Paulding County Officers are searching for two Paulding County brothers last seen on Due West Road on April 13.
Riley Sisson, 17 and Reece Sisson, 15 are both white males, approximately 5-foot-8 and 120 pounds.
If you have any information about their whereabouts, please contact the sheriff’s office at (770) 443-3010.
