DECATUR (CBS46)—Decatur police are asking for the public’s help in locating two people they said damaged property.
According to a Facebook post from police, the property damage happened at a business near the 900 block of South McDonough Street.
Surveillance pictures released from police appeared to show a male and female who may have spray painted graffiti the side of property.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Edwards at tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com or 678-553-6621.
