Police: Searching for vehicle after man shot and killed in NE Atlanta

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting in northeast Atlanta left one person dead early Wednesday afternoon.
Atlanta Police were dispatched around 12:50 p.m. after a person shot call reported from the 2400 block of Camelia Lane.
Upon arrival, police discovered a man on the ground with a gunshot wound to the head. The victim succumbed to his injuries on the scene.
Detectives are investigating the scene to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting; however they are searching for a dark gray Jeep Compass with a black male passenger in connection with this incident.
This is a developing story; stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.