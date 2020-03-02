ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) Police are searching for a vehicle allegedly involved in a fatal hit-and-run that killed an Atlanta man.
Atlanta Police say on March 1, officers responded to the 700 block of Garibaldi Street and found a man dead. He had been hit by a vehicle.
Police later determined that the vehicle, a Jeep Wrangler, had also struck several other cars in the area. They also say gunfire damaged two other vehicles.
A description of the Jeep Wrangler was not immediately available. The case is being investigated as a homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.