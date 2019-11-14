ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) Athens-Clarke Police are searching for a woman who was last seen during the University of Georgia's football game against Missouri last Saturday.
Linda Christine Tryon, 42, was last seen during the evening hours in the downtown Athens area on November 9.
Not many details are known about her disappearance.
If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Athens-Clarke County Police Department at 706-613-3345.
