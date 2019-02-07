Lawrenceville, GA (CBS46) Police are asking for the community's help in locating a woman accused of breaking into a vehicle, stealing credit cards and attempting to purchase over $1,000 in gift cards from a Kroger location.
The incident happened on January 20 at Collins Hill Park in Lawrenceville.
Police say the victim's vehicle was parked at Collins Hill Park when a woman, identified as 27 year-old Amber Lynn Dunlap, allegedly busted out a window of the vehicle and stole the victim's purse and wallet.
Not long after the break-in, Dunlap allegedly used a credit card to purchase make a $10 purchase from the Kroger location on Lawrenceville Suwanee Road in Suwanee.
That transaction went through but a larger purchase of over $1,000 in gift cards was declined.
Several warrants have been issued for Dunlap but she is still on the loose. She's charged with entering an auto, two counts of financial transaction card theft and three counts of criminal attempt to commit a felony.
Dunlap is described as a white female, possibly in her 30's. She's about 5'5" tall and weighs around 180-200 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a black Adidas hoodie, black Adidas track pants and black shoes.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, you're asked to contact the Gwinnett County police Department at 770-513-5300.
