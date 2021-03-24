Police are searching for two men accused of opening fire at a bar in northeast Atlanta.
The incident happened around 2 a.m. at 'Our Bar ATL' located on the 300 block of Edgewood Avenue in northeast Atlanta.
Police say two men inside the club allegedly touched a waitress in an inappropriate manner and were asked to leave. Once outside, police say the men began shooting at the building. A security guard was grazed by a bullet but sustained minor injuries and is expected to be okay.
No other injuries were reported.
The suspects are still on the run and were last seen driving a silver-colored sedan but it's unclear of the make or model.
If you have any information, you're asked to contact Atlanta Police.
