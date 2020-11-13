Suwanee Police are searching for two suspects who were involved in a hit and run accident that killed 42-year-old Christian Gutierrez.
On Friday, detectives obtained warrants for Keytavuis Arice Lowam, 18, of Decatur and Jafar D Hunter Jr., 15, of Decatur. Police say the two are not in custody and that their whereabouts are unknown at this time.
According to authorities, the arrest warrants were turned over to the Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Task Force.
Police believe the suspects are also known as “water boys” that frequent the Memorial Drive and Columbia Drive area.
If anyone knows the location of either suspect, please call Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Fugitive Tip Line, 770-619-7838.
