Police seek help identifying 2 people accused of auto theft at Gwinnett car dealership

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Gwinnett County Police Department is trying to identify two people accused of car theft.
The theft happened at the GTO United Auto Sales on the 2000 block of Lawrenceville Highway on Friday, July 30.
Police say a man and a woman entered the dealership while while an employee was out helping a customer, and allegedly picked up the keys to a Black 2016 Jeep Cherokee. The two fled the scene in the stolen vehicle.
Investigators described the male suspect to be between the ages of 15 to 25 and the female suspect to be between the ages of 15 to 25 years of age.
Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the male to please come forward. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
