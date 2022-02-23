Police seek help identifying man accused of carjacking taxi driver in Gwinnett

NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) – Police need your help identifying a man accused of carjacking a taxi driver at gunpoint in Gwinnett County.
Around 11:45 p.m. on Jan. 25, the victim told officers that he had picked up the unknown man at the Doraville MARTA station in his taxi. The victim said the man told him to drive him to a location in unincorporated Norcross.
In a matter of seconds, the suspect pulled a gun on the driver and demanded his money and taxi, according to investigators. The man was described wearing all black clothing.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
