ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in identifying a man who they believe was involved in a shooting that injured one person in Atlanta.
The shooting happened on the 900 block of Natham Drive in southeast Atlanta on April 19. The victim suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Anyone with information may contact the Atlanta Police Robbery Unit or submit information anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online www.crimestoppersatlanta.org or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637).
Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000, authorities say.
