ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police is hoping the public can assist them in identifying an armed robbery suspect connected to a September incident.
Police say the suspected robber forced his way into the Chevron gas station in the 2900 block of Campbellton Road SW just after 6 a.m. The clerk told police the suspect made his way into the register area, stole $4,000 and two iphones before fleeing.
Surveillance footage of the September 7 incident shows the suspect loitering on the property. He is also seen asking the clerk for money before the two became involved in an altercation.
The investigation ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org. P
