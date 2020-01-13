LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) – Police need help identifying a man accused of inappropriately touching a 13-year-old girl at a local clothing store.
The incident happened around 6 p.m. on Jan. 1 at the Burlington Coat Factory store located at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway in unincorporated Lawrenceville.
The girl told police the man rubbed his private area against her as she was kneeling looking at some clothing. The girl said the man tried to engage in conversation with her, asking her age.
The victim used her phone to snap a picture of the man who is about 5 feet, 6 inches tall with dark hair. He was wearing a dark blue jacket with a gray lining and three white stripes on the sleeve.
Anyone with information should call Gwinnett County police at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com and reference case number 20-000201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.