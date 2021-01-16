Decatur Police were dispatched Wednesday after calls of suspicious activity after a man approached two juveniles.
Around 3:20 p.m. near Third Avenue and Gordon Street, two boys were playing in a fenced-in backyard when an unknown adult man approached them, asking for help locating a lost ball. The boys declined, after which the man offered them money for their help, which they again declined.
Police arrived around 7:36 p.m. to investigate. The suspect was described wearing dark clothes, a dark hat, and white shoes.
Authorities are looking to the public for help in locating this suspect, asking that anyone with information contact Investigator Edwards at 678-553-6621 or tiffany.edwards@decaturga.com or contact Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta 404 577-Tips (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
