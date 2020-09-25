BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man caught on camera abandoning a dog in the back parking lot of a pet grooming business off of Summer Street is wanted by Adairsville Police.
Police say on Sept. 24 the unidentified man threw the dog from his vehicle in the 5700 block of Joe Frank Harris Pkwy just before 7 a.m. Business surveillance footage shows the man park his vehicle, walk to the trunk, remove the small dog and toss it up into the air. He then leaves the scene in a silver passenger car.
The owner of the footage notified police of the incident. Police say the woman found the dog hiding under her car. She rendered aid to a visible wound to the dog's left hind leg.
Police say the video footage was not able to capture the tag or the make and model of the vehicle. If you have any information, please contact the Adairsville Police Department at 770-773-7778.
