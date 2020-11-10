Candler Park neighbors are sounding the alarm as they warn people about a man caught stalking a woman in the area.
“She said she’s never been that scared in her entire life,” said Cassandra Robertson. “My husband and I and my baby we were all asleep and it was about 5 a.m. and the doorbell rang, and it was a woman in distress."
Security footage caught the woman escaping from the suspicious man.
Cassandra said the lady doesn’t recognize the man at all and had been running on her usual morning route for a while with the man closely following her.
“She said that when she was jogging, he would jog, and then when she stopped, he would stop,” said Cassandra.
The popular walking and running area of Candler Park off Terrace Ave sees many people but none quite like this.
“He wasn’t wearing any sort of athletic gear either, so he wasn’t out to exercise,” said Cassandra.
Other neighbors said they saw the man as he ran away on November 9.
“He was kind of running but not knowing where he was going, I was really freaking out because I was by myself,” said Monica Waldmen, who has lived in the area for 20 years. She added that the man also wasn't wearing any shoes fit to run in.
A police report has been filed and officers are now looking to question the suspicious man about claims he followed the woman and her two dogs.
“I was shocked for somebody to follow her with two big dogs that’s really strange,” said Cassandra.
Witnesses tell CBS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy the woman waited at the house for a quarter of an hour before leaving to go home only to find the man waiting at her house.
Other neighbors said recently there have been several incidents in the Candler Park area of strange men approaching woman and young girls. Authorities note it's a good idea to vary your running route and time to create less of a pattern.
The man is described as in his 20's to 30's, thin, around 6' with blonde hair and was wearing a white t-shirt with either khaki pants or jeans.
