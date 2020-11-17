Police seek public's assistance in locating Gwinnett rape suspect

The search is on for a rape suspect and police are hoping the public can help with locating the wanted man.
“This type of case is extremely rare in that we have a suspect and victim who do not know each other,” said Corporal Flynn with Gwinnett Police Department.
Fynn added that back on September 20th the suspect depicted in the sketch grabbed a stranger who was walking down Pleasant Hill Road from behind, dragged her into wooded tree line and then violently attacked, beat, and sexually assaulting the female victim.
“It happened at 9 o’clock in the morning in a very public area on the side of the road, so we feel as though the suspect is extremely dangerous and we want to put this picture out there so people can identify him," said Flynn.
Officials say at this time they don’t have any leads and need the public’s help in solving this crime.
“We believe that the person may live in the Pleasant Hill area but we can't confirm any of that information since she [the victim] was on foot at the time of the actual altercation,” said Flynn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.