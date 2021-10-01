ATLANTA (CBS46) — Atlanta police are asking for the public's help finding a 26-year-old man who went missing in late September from his father's home in Fulton County.
Zhaku Khaliyfat was last seen on Sept. 26 at his father's home on 2717 Pharr Road NE.
He is described as being 6-foot-2, weighing 180 lbs and has black hair and brown eyes. Khaliyfat has Schizophrenia and is known to frequent the Decatur MARTA station.
If any information is known on his whereabouts, please contact 9-1-1 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.
