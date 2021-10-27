SNELLVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 70-year-old woman who was last seen on Oct. 26.
Snellville resident, Maihue Welshans was reported missing after disappearing from Atlanta. She drives a silver Acura RDX with Georgia license plate WEH463.
Welshans is 5-foot-1-inch and weighs approximately 122 pounds. She was last seen wearing all pink with black shoes.
If you see Maihue please call SPD at 770-985-3555.
