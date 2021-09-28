ATLANTA (CBS46) — Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man believed to be connected to a shooting in Deerwood Park that left a woman dead.
According to Atlanta police, officers responded to calls of a woman shot at 2790 Alexandria Dr SW on March 26.
Upon arrival, the woman, later identified as Elexia Banks, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head.
Preliminary information suggests Banks was at the park with friends when unexpected gunfire erupted from the street.
The investigation is ongoing and detectives are working to understand the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Anyone with information on the case can contact the Atlanta Police Department or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online or by texting CSA and the tip to CRIMES (274637). You do not have to give your name or any information to be eligible for the reward, which is currently up to $5,000.
