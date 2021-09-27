ATLANTA (CBS46) — Have you seen this man? The Atlanta Police Department's Special Victims Unit is looking for a person of interest believed to have ties to a reported rape.
Police are actively investigating the incident which took place on Sept. 18 at Butler Park.
SVU is asking for the public's help in identifying the man. If anyone can recognize this person please contact Investigator Stoddard at 404-546-2521 or rcstoddard@atlantaga.gov
