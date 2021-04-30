FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are seeking the public's help in locating a 26-year-old critical missing woman.
Police say Linda Bugh was last seen walking near a BP gas station on Corinth Road in Fayetteville around 9:15 a.m. on April 30. Bugh was described wearing blue pants, blue shirt, blue shoes and possibly holding a white stuffed bunny rabbit.
Authorities say she is able to communicate and will answer to her name.
If you see her or know her whereabouts call 911 immediately.
