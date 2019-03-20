Gwinnett County, GA (CBS46) Police are searching for a man accused of burglarizing at least five Gwinnett County businesses in just two days.
The businesses burglarized on February 8th and 19th include O’Leary Partners, CC Global, United Solutions, Lawrenceville Family Practice and Bruster’s Ice Cream, all on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in Suwanee and Lawrenceville.
Police say the suspect is described as a white male between 20 and 30 years-old. In one set of burglaries, the suspect was wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt, t-shirt and blue pants.
In other burglaries, the suspect was wearing a heavy jacket with reflective materials, blue jeans and black gloves.
In two of the burglaries, a beige Toyota Camry is seen on camera and may be the suspect's get-away vehicle.
If you have any information on the burglaries, you're asked to contact the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
