Gainesville Police are seeking an unidentified man accused of attacking a woman during an attempted purse snatching.
Police say the November 1 incident took place at an apartment complex in the 1200 block of Crest Park Point just before 11 p.m. The female victims says she was walking to her apartment when the suspect grabbed her purse.
The victim says she was then punched in the face multiple times while trying to keep hold of her purse and fight the suspect off. The suspect ultimately snagged the victim's belongings and fled the scene.
Police say the victim only sustained superficial injuries to her face, leg and arm.
The suspect is described as a black male, 5’6”-5’7”, with a medium build. He was wearing a black jacket, black jeans, black shoes, black knit cap, and red shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call 770-535-3783.
