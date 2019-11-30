TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in searching for a man who allegedly attempted to kidnap a woman in Decatur.
In the late hours November 25, a 24-year-old woman was sitting in her car near Bad Daddy’s Burger on Church Street when a man allegedly tried to kidnap her, authorities said. She was able to get out of her vehicle and ran for help.
The woman described her attacker believed to be a 40-50 year-old Hispanic male with short black hair. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, dark pants, black hat, and armed with a black rifle. The victim then told police that the suspect fled the scene in a grey four door vehicle.
Anyone with information about this incident should contact the DeKalb County Police Department at 770-724-7850 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS(8477).
