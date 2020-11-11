DeKalb County Police believe a pedestrian may have been struck by two vehicles during the early morning hours Wednesday. Neither vehicle remained on the scene, leaving police to seek the public's assistance.
The male victim was struck around 6:30 a.m. near Mountain Industrial Blvd at Highway 78 in Tucker. The victim's identity has not been released, but he is described as being between 35-40 years of age.
Investigators believe the main vehicle is a silver/gray Honda Accord with front-end damage to the left side near the mirror and headlight. The make of the car is between 1998-2001.
Witnesses say the driver exited the vehicle and observed the victim before fleeing down Highway 78.
The second vehicle is a Nissan Rogue (2007-2015) that may have undercarriage damage. The color is not known. Police suspect the driver is unaware they struck the victim.
Police are now asking anyone, including the drivers, with info about this accident to please call our Traffic Specialist detectives at 770-724-7610 or 911.
(0) comments
