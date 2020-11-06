Police seek two persons of interest in Rumors Night Club shooting

Forest Park Police are hoping the public can identify a man and a woman who are both considered persons of interest in a shooting investigation.
Police say on the night of November 1, Wayne James Jr. was shot in the chest at Rumors Night Club. The victim was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to is injuries.
Investigators spoke with witnesses who say an altercation lead to the fatal shooting at the club located in the 3900 block of Jonesboro Road.
Anyone with information about these individuals or this incident is urged to call The Forest Park Police Department Criminal Investigations Division at 404-608-2366 or Sgt. Hollowood at 404-608-2366 ext. 706. You can also contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477.
