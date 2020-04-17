ALPHARETTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are searching for a driver who is accused of a hit and run involving a MARATA bus on GA 400.
Investigators say, a car allegedly struck a MARTA bus and fled the scene around 7:35 a.m. on March 30.
The driver was describe as a white male, 25-35 years of age, brown hair, wearing a white tank top.
If anyone has any information please contact Captain Simpson at 678-297-6330.
