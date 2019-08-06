WOODSTOCK, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 51-year-old Woodstock woman has been reported missing, and Woodstock police need the public’s help in locating her.
Robin Annette Newton was reported missing on July 30 of this year. She was last seen wearing blue jeans and a t-shirt.
According to a family member, she was heading to Lake Hartwell, but never arrived. Newton was last seen driving in a green 2007 Chrysler Town and Country.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodstock Police or call 911.
