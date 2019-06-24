NORCROSS, Ga. (CBS46) – Gwinnett County police need help identifying a man wanted in an aggravated sodomy case.
Police say a woman reported that she was sodomized by her boyfriend against her will. She told police she learned the man tried to sodomize her roommate as well.
Investigators discovered the man uses an alias, so they’re requesting the public’s help identifying him.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
