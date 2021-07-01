CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Clayton County Police Department are looking for a man they call the person of interest in an aggravated assault case.
Police are still investigating the June 22 incident that involved juvenile victims in Jonesboro. According to police, 18-year-old Monterris Denard Hudson is the person of interest in this case. Hudson also goes by the name Koby or Coby.
Contact Clayton County Detective Walker at 770-473-5483 to provide information related to Hudson or the incident.
If you would like to remain anonymous, you can visit here or call 404-577-TIPS.
